Falcon Field Stakeholders Urge Council To Reject Landing Fee Proposal

A coalition of flight schools, pilots, instructors and aviation businesses based at Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, Arizona, has issued a joint statement urging the Mesa City Council to reject a proposed landing-fee program that would apply to general aviation aircraft, including those used for flight training. City officials are reviewing a plan that includes a per-landing charge along with other potential increases to airport-related fees. The proposal is scheduled for discussion during a Mesa City Council study session on March 12, with a possible council vote expected March 23.

Stakeholders noted the frequency with which flight training operations conduct takeoffs and landings, even during a single lesson, which could drastically increase operating costs if a per-landing fee is adopted.

“A $30 per-landing fee at Falcon Field isn’t a small administrative change for a flight school,” Thrust Flight CEO Patrick Arnzen said. “Flight training is built around repeated takeoffs and landings so this kind of fee stacks up quickly and fundamentally changes the cost of training. Schools either have to raise costs to students, reduce activity or consider relocating. None of those outcomes are good for students or for Falcon Field’s long-term health.”

The statement, signed by representatives of several flight schools and aviation organizations operating at Falcon Field, said training activity supports airport-based businesses including maintenance providers, instructors and aircraft rental operations.

The group also raised questions about how a landing-fee system would be implemented and monitored at an airport with a high number of operations, adding that stakeholders have requested additional discussions with city officials regarding the proposal. A bill was introduced last month in Arizona that would prohibit the use of ADS-B data to calculate or collect landing fees or other charges.

“Falcon Field’s role in aviation training and local commerce is not incidental,” the statement said. “It’s one of the reasons the airport exists and it’s a major reason businesses and jobs are here.”