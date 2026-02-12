Aviation News Aviation Law

Arizona Bill Targets ADS-B Data Use For Landing Fees

A new state measure would prohibit use of ADS-B to assess charges on aircraft operators.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Mircea Moira | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • Arizona lawmakers are advancing House Bill 2210, which seeks to prohibit the use of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data by state, local, or private entities for calculating aircraft landing fees or other charges.
  • The legislation aims to address concerns over the misuse of ADS-B information, with supporters arguing it promotes aviation safety by ensuring flight data is not used in ways that undermine trust or discourage responsible flying practices.
  • This Arizona proposal aligns with similar efforts at the federal level and is supported by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair, who states ADS-B is intended as a safety tool, not a revenue generator, and its misuse could discourage its critical function.
Arizona lawmakers are considering legislation that would prohibit the use of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data to calculate or collect landing fees or other charges from aircraft owners and operators flying in the state’s airspace. House Bill 2210 would bar the state, its political subdivisions or private entities from using surveillance information transmitted through ADS-B systems for fee assessment. The measure was introduced Jan. 15 and has advanced through House committees, including a House Rules Committee approval and a Government Committee vote recommending passage.

The proposal addresses concerns among aircraft owners and operators about how ADS-B information is being used.

“H.B. 2210 is an important bill addressing aviation safety,” CJ deVries, the bill’s author, said to AOPA.

“Pilots rely on systems and policies that promote trust, compliance, and sound decision making. This bill helps ensure flight data is not used in ways that undermine safety or discourage responsible aviation practices, reinforcing Arizona’s longstanding commitment to keeping pilots and their passengers safe,” he said.

The Arizona proposal comes as federal lawmakers consider similar limits. The Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, introduced in Congress in 2025, would restrict the use of ADS-B data to identify aircraft for the purpose of assessing landing fees or other charges and limit its use to safety and operational functions.

During a Senate hearing Thursday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said using ADS-B information to generate landing fees “absolutely” does not align with the technology’s intent and could discourage its use, noting the system “is a safety tool, and it should be used for safety, not as a revenue generator to charge.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

