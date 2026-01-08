FCC Rolls Back Foreign Drone Ban

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) updated its “Covered List” to temporarily exempt certain drones and drone components from recently imposed restrictions, allowing them to be imported and sold in the United States through Jan. 1, 2027. The Covered List is an FCC-maintained inventory of communications equipment and services deemed to pose unacceptable risks to U.S. national security, and equipment placed on the list is barred from receiving FCC authorization required for import, marketing or sale. Under the new update, the FCC said drones and components included on the Department of War’s Blue UAS Cleared List, as well as those that qualify as domestic end products under Buy American standards, are excluded from the ban during the exemption period.

The January action follows a broader FCC decision issued in December, when the agency added all foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems and UAS critical components to the Covered List after an interagency national security determination. That December update prevented new foreign-made drone models from obtaining FCC approval but did not affect drones already authorized or previously purchased. According to the FCC, the Jan. 7 exemption does not change those earlier provisions and applies only to specified systems, while equipment listed under Section 1709 of the FY2025 National Defense Authorization Act remains restricted.

Reuters reported that the FCC’s revised approach came after a Pentagon review raised concerns about the potential impact of the December action on U.S. users, including farmers, public safety agencies and commercial operators that rely on approved drone platforms. The FCC said existing, authorized drones may continue to be used, and federal agencies are not subject to the Covered List restrictions when acquiring drones for government use. The agency added that the current exemptions are temporary and will be reevaluated before expiring in 2027, as national security authorities continue to assess supply chain and manufacturing considerations.