FedEx Founder Fred Smith Dies At 80

Fred Smith, the visionary founder FedEx, died Saturday in Memphis. He was 80. Smith created a package delivery enterprise that not only changed the world’s concept of shipping parcels, it also fundamentally changed the way most business was conducted. Before FedEx became the freight delivery standard in the 1970s, businesses had to keep large inventories of products or raw material to make products to carry them through the lengthy periods between large shipments. Smith theorized that many businesses could operate more efficiently by getting the supplies they needed in small amounts every day or every few days. He was right but proving it would be a daunting challenge.

To launch FedEx, Smith needed a fleet of aircraft scheduled to fly interconnecting routes across the country from its first day of operation. He said he relied on skills he learned in the Marines to pull it all together. The service was quickly adopted and now FedEx has about 700 aircraft serving more than 650 airports worldwide. Smith never talked much about his creation but he was a big believer in philanthropy and called the U.S. “the most generous country in the world.” He said giving back is foundational to that. “I think if you’ve done well in this country, it’s pretty churlish for you not to at least be willing to give a pretty good portion of that back to the public interest. And all this is in the great tradition of American philanthropy.”