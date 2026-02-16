GE Aerospace Explores Automation in Engine Repair Work

GE Aerospace is expanding the use of automation, robotics and manufacturing process changes at its engine component repair facility in Singapore as it works to increase maintenance capacity and reduce turnaround times. The effort comes as airlines and manufacturers manage high demand for engine servicing and parts across the global fleet, with some aircraft remaining in service longer while awaiting maintenance.

Reuters reported the company plans to raise repair output at the site by reorganizing workflows, redesigning floor space and introducing automated systems, without expanding the facility’s physical footprint. The Singapore hub, which employs about 2,000 people, is part of an investment initiative GE has said has the potential to reach up to $300 million. The changes include efforts to automate certain repair processes and apply continuous-improvement methods, as well as developing repair capabilities for newer engine models entering overhaul cycles.

Some tasks being automated involve procedures historically performed manually by technicians, including the reshaping of compressor blades and other precision components.

“It’s really hard to do. (Until now) it is 100% manual,” technician Suresh Sinnaiyan told Reuters.

GE CEO Larry Culp said the approach centers on consistent operational improvements rather than short-term targets.

“It’s not about sprinting at quarter’s end to make a Wall Street guide,” Culb said. “It is making every hour and every day count.”