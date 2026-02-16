Aviation News

GE Aerospace Explores Automation in Engine Repair Work

The company said it is targeting increased engine repair output as maintenance demand grows.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
GE Aerospace Explores Automating Engine Repair Work
[Credit: GE Aerospace]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • GE Aerospace is expanding automation and manufacturing process changes at its Singapore engine repair facility to boost maintenance capacity.
  • This initiative aims to significantly reduce turnaround times for engine servicing, addressing high global demand, without physically expanding the facility.
  • Key changes include reorganizing workflows, automating complex manual tasks, and applying continuous improvement methods as part of a potential $300 million investment.
See a mistake? Contact us.

GE Aerospace is expanding the use of automation, robotics and manufacturing process changes at its engine component repair facility in Singapore as it works to increase maintenance capacity and reduce turnaround times. The effort comes as airlines and manufacturers manage high demand for engine servicing and parts across the global fleet, with some aircraft remaining in service longer while awaiting maintenance.

Reuters reported the company plans to raise repair output at the site by reorganizing workflows, redesigning floor space and introducing automated systems, without expanding the facility’s physical footprint. The Singapore hub, which employs about 2,000 people, is part of an investment initiative GE has said has the potential to reach up to $300 million. The changes include efforts to automate certain repair processes and apply continuous-improvement methods, as well as developing repair capabilities for newer engine models entering overhaul cycles.

Some tasks being automated involve procedures historically performed manually by technicians, including the reshaping of compressor blades and other precision components.

“It’s really hard to do. (Until now) it is 100% manual,” technician Suresh Sinnaiyan told Reuters.

GE CEO Larry Culp said the approach centers on consistent operational improvements rather than short-term targets.

“It’s not about sprinting at quarter’s end to make a Wall Street guide,” Culb said. “It is making every hour and every day count.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE