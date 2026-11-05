GE, BETA Complete Hybrid-Electric Assisted Takeoff

GE Aerospace and BETA Technologies said Wednesday that they completed a hybrid-electric-assisted takeoff using a modified Saab 340B aircraft during testing in Plattsburgh, New York. According to GE Aerospace, the test was the first hybrid-electric-assisted takeoff for an aircraft designed to operate at commercial airline altitudes.

The aircraft was equipped with a conventional GE Aerospace CT7 turbine engine on its left side and a modified hybrid-electric engine on its right. The hybrid system incorporated electric motors and batteries that supplied additional power to the turbine during takeoff. GE Aerospace said initial observations indicated the aircraft produced less noise during takeoff than it would under conventional turbine-powered operation, although the company did not provide comparative noise measurements.

Flight Testing Progress

“GE Aerospace is advancing the building blocks that will define the future of hybrid electric flight, now successfully demonstrating a more efficient commercial takeoff with a hybrid electric system,” said Arjan Hegeman, vice president of future of flight engineering at GE Aerospace. “Step by step, we’re proving out a suite of next-generation technologies, from hybrid systems to Open Fan architecture, to meet customer needs.”

The demonstration follows earlier ground testing of GE Aerospace’s megawatt-class hybrid-electric propulsion system in June. In May, the modified Saab 340B completed a hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet under NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project. The aircraft later crossed the Atlantic to attend the Farnborough International Airshow in July. Earlier flight tests evaluated electric power assistance during climb and cruise, along with battery regeneration during cruise and descent.

Hybrid-Electric Development

The latest testing is part of GE Aerospace’s ongoing development work supporting CFM International’s RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) technology demonstration program. GE and BETA previously announced a partnership in September 2025 to develop hybrid-electric propulsion systems for civil and defense applications. The RISE program also includes Open Fan engine technology and is targeting fuel consumption improvements of more than 20% compared with commercial engines currently in service. The Saab 340B remains a test aircraft, and GE has not announced a certification or commercial introduction timeline for the hybrid-electric system.