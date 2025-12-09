Grant Looks To Add Aircraft for African Wildlife Protection

A new funding effort is underway to support the air wing of Elephants, Rhinos & People (ERP), a nonprofit focused on wildlife conservation and community development in Southern Africa. The organization is working to grow its aircraft operations used for aerial patrols supporting elephant and rhino protection.

Group Elephant, a multinational services and software firm, has announced a $250,000 matching challenge grant, committing its funds if ERP raises an equal amount by Feb. 28, 2026.

“Meeting the challenge will accelerate the growth of the ERP Air Wing and directly support the protection of elephants and rhinos across Southern Africa,” ERP director Quintin Smith said.

ERP acquired its first aircraft, a CubCrafters NX Cub, at EAA AirVenture last summer. A successful match would support the purchase of additional airplanes and the development of aviation infrastructure in Namibia, where ERP manages conservation land used by desert-adapted elephants and black rhinos.

ERP Air Wing project lead Tom Haines said the grant would “help us unlock critical resources needed for aerial anti-poaching surveillance and herd monitoring in Namibia.” Haines noted the demand for regular patrols across wildlife corridors.

Smith said, “aerial surveillance can powerfully augment ground-based protection of wildlife.”