Gulf States Announce Shared Civil Aviation Authority

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) approved the creation of a unified Civil Aviation Authority last week. The move aims to harmonize aviation oversight among the GCC’s six Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Announced at the council’s annual summit in Bahrain, the authority will be based in the UAE and serve as a centralized body to support joint policy development and technical coordination, according to the GCC’s final statement.

Gulf states said the agency will enhance collaboration on safety regulation, certification and air navigation procedures, helping streamline operations in a region that has become a major hub for global passenger and cargo traffic. By aligning standards across national regulators, the GCC aims to reduce duplication and support more efficient cross-border flight operations as the aviation sector continues to expand.

The council noted that the authority’s approval came alongside a general agreement linking member Gulf states to a related railway project. Leaders said the aviation measure reflects a broader effort to modernize shared institutions across the region while jointly working to strengthen the region’s role. Officials said the initiative supports long-term integration goals and helps to better ensure safer, more coordinated and sustainable growth across Gulf state airspace.