Gulf States Announce Shared Civil Aviation Authority

New civil aviation authority intended to help align standards and strengthen cooperation across the Gulf.

Matt Ryan
Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

Key Takeaways:

  • The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has approved the creation of a unified Civil Aviation Authority to harmonize aviation oversight among its six member states.
  • Based in the UAE, this new authority aims to enhance collaboration on safety regulation, certification, and air navigation procedures, streamlining operations across the region.
  • The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize shared institutions and strengthen regional integration, ensuring safer, more coordinated, and sustainable growth in Gulf state airspace.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) approved the creation of a unified Civil Aviation Authority last week. The move aims to harmonize aviation oversight among the GCC’s six Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Announced at the council’s annual summit in Bahrain, the authority will be based in the UAE and serve as a centralized body to support joint policy development and technical coordination, according to the GCC’s final statement.

Gulf states said the agency will enhance collaboration on safety regulation, certification and air navigation procedures, helping streamline operations in a region that has become a major hub for global passenger and cargo traffic. By aligning standards across national regulators, the GCC aims to reduce duplication and support more efficient cross-border flight operations as the aviation sector continues to expand.

The council noted that the authority’s approval came alongside a general agreement linking member Gulf states to a related railway project. Leaders said the aviation measure reflects a broader effort to modernize shared institutions across the region while jointly working to strengthen the region’s role. Officials said the initiative supports long-term integration goals and helps to better ensure safer, more coordinated and sustainable growth across Gulf state airspace.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

