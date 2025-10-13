Hartzell Propeller, Blackhawk Group Announce Global Partnership

Hartzell Propeller announced Monday that it has entered a partnership with The Blackhawk Group to expand service and performance support across The Blackhawk Group’s network of Performance Centers. Under the agreement, Hartzell will provide Top Props and maintenance and overhaul services through its eight service centers in North America and Europe. The program includes guaranteed lead times, flat-rate pricing, a two-year or 2,000-hour warranty, and access to exchange and rental units within Hartzell’s network.

“This partnership with Hartzell reflects our mission to deliver high-performance upgrades and unmatched support to aircraft owners and operators,” said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group.

Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said the collaboration creates “a seamless path for customers to access upgrades, maintenance, and support that maximize performance, reliability, and operational efficiency.”

The agreement also incorporates Tanis Aircraft Products, Hartzell’s aircraft preheat systems, expanding The Blackhawk Group’s available equipment offerings.The companies said the program will provide operators with fixed-rate pricing for parts, a more streamlined overhaul processes, and pick-up and delivery services included in the total cost. The partnership connects The Blackhawk Group’s Performance Centers with Hartzell’s service locations in Ohio, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, California, Canada, and the United Kingdom.