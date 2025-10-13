Aviation News Company News

Hartzell Propeller, Blackhawk Group Announce Global Partnership

Aviation partnership between Hartzell Propeller and Blackhawk Group expands worldwide maintenance, upgrade, and support services.

Matt Ryan
Hartzell and Blackhawk Group announce new partnership
[Credit: Hartzell Propeller]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hartzell Propeller has partnered with The Blackhawk Group to expand service and performance support across Blackhawk's network of Performance Centers.
  • The agreement provides "Top Props," maintenance, and overhaul services, including guaranteed lead times, flat-rate pricing, and a two-year or 2,000-hour warranty.
  • The partnership integrates Hartzell's Tanis Aircraft Products (preheat systems) and offers streamlined overhaul processes, fixed-rate parts pricing, and pick-up/delivery services.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Hartzell Propeller announced Monday that it has entered a partnership with The Blackhawk Group to expand service and performance support across The Blackhawk Group’s network of Performance Centers. Under the agreement, Hartzell will provide Top Props and maintenance and overhaul services through its eight service centers in North America and Europe. The program includes guaranteed lead times, flat-rate pricing, a two-year or 2,000-hour warranty, and access to exchange and rental units within Hartzell’s network.

“This partnership with Hartzell reflects our mission to deliver high-performance upgrades and unmatched support to aircraft owners and operators,” said Chad Cundiff, CEO of The Blackhawk Group. 

Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge said the collaboration creates “a seamless path for customers to access upgrades, maintenance, and support that maximize performance, reliability, and operational efficiency.” 

The agreement also incorporates Tanis Aircraft Products, Hartzell’s aircraft preheat systems, expanding The Blackhawk Group’s available equipment offerings.The companies said the program will provide operators with fixed-rate pricing for parts, a more streamlined overhaul processes, and pick-up and delivery services included in the total cost. The partnership connects The Blackhawk Group’s Performance Centers with Hartzell’s service locations in Ohio, Texas, Minnesota, Colorado, California, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. Avatar for Laszlo Laszlo says:

    Hartzell expanding business could also mean boosting propeller development. E.g. embracing adaptive rotor/propeller technology.
    An adaptive rotor/propeller concept which involves designing blades that can change their geometry to optimize performance across different flight conditions. (Such as transitioning from hover to forward flight etc.)
    As of today it has the greatest potential to both increase efficiency and lower fuel consumption in subsonic aviation.

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE