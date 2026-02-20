Hartzell Launches Innovation Center With $2M JobsOhio Grant

Hartzell Propeller announced Friday that it has opened a new Innovation Center at its headquarters in Piqua, Ohio. The new facility adds more than 150,000 square feet adjacent to Hartzell’s existing campus and brings together carbon fiber propeller manufacturing, WhirlWind Propeller production and the company’s service center under one roof.

The project is supported in part by a $2 million grant from JobsOhio. Funding comes through the JobsOhio Research & Development Center Grant Program, which is designed to support corporate R&D operations in targeted industries.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the project reflects the company’s important position in the state’s aerospace sector.

“Hartzell Propeller has been a cornerstone of Ohio’s aerospace since the Wright Brothers were developing aircraft here, and the company continues to evolve,” DeWine said. “The newest investment establishing Hartzell’s Innovation Center demonstrates how legacy suppliers are leading the charge in next-generation aviation and supporting Ohio’s position as a leader in aerospace innovation and advanced air mobility.”

Hartzell officials said the company has invested $30 million in the facility and equipment and expects to invest more than $10 million more over the next five years. By accepting the grant, the company has committed to creating new jobs and maintaining operations in Ohio.

JJ Frigge, president of Hartzell Propeller, said the center expands production and research capabilities.

“Purpose-built to support the next chapter of advanced propeller innovation, this facility more than quadruples our carbon fiber production footprint and reinforces our ‘Built on Honor’ commitment to quality, performance, and support,” Frigge said. “Combined with the support of JobsOhio, the Innovation Center also enables critical research and development for emerging markets such as Advanced Air Mobility, including our collaboration with Beta Technologies.”

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said the project supports the state’s advanced aerospace and defense sector and follows more than $1.2 billion in aerospace-related investments across Ohio over the past five years.