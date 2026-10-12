Aviation News

Heart Aerospace Wins $2.9M FAA Propulsion Grant

Funding will support ground and flight testing of the ES-36's turbogenerator system.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Heart Aerospace Wins $2.9M FAA Propulsion Grant
[Credit: Heart Aerospace]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Heart Aerospace received a $2.9 million FAA award, matched by the company for a total of $5.8 million, to advance its ES-36 regional aircraft's hybrid-electric propulsion system.
  • The funding, part of the FAA's CLEEN program, supports "Project HYPER" to develop and test a megawatt-class turbogenerator crucial for the ES-36's hybrid powertrain.
  • This initiative will evaluate the integration of generators, batteries, and electric motors, aiming for flight demonstrations aboard a preproduction ES-36 in 2028.
  • The 36-seat ES-36, targeting a 2031 entry into service, is designed for reduced fuel consumption, emissions, and noise, with operational data supporting its certification.
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Heart Aerospace has received a $2.9 million FAA award to advance development of the hybrid-electric propulsion system for its planned ES-36 regional aircraft, the company announced Monday. The funding comes through the fourth phase of the FAA’s Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) program. Heart will provide an equal contribution, bringing the total project investment to $5.8 million over 24 months.

Testing the Hybrid Powertrain

The funding will support Heart’s Project HYPER (Hybrid Propulsion Environmental Readiness), which focuses on developing and testing a megawatt-class turbogenerator for the ES-36. Each of the aircraft’s two propulsion nacelles will house a turbogenerator capable of producing electricity during flight to supplement battery power. Initial testing will evaluate how the generators, batteries and electric motors operate together before progressing to flight demonstrations aboard a preproduction ES-36, currently scheduled to fly in 2028.

“The FAA’s continued partnership with Heart Aerospace will accelerate development of this key element of the ES-36’s disruptive hybrid-electric powertrain,” Heart Chief Technology Officer Ben Stabler said.

Previous FAA Support

The new award builds on earlier FAA funding through the Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition (FAST) program, which supported development of Heart’s hybrid propulsion management technology. According to the FAA, the CLEEN program supports aircraft technologies intended to reduce fuel consumption, emissions and noise. Heart said the latest project will also produce operational data to support certification of the ES-36 and inform future FAA evaluations of hybrid-electric aircraft.

Heart unveiled the ES-36 in September as a replacement for its earlier 30-seat ES-30 design. The 36-seat aircraft is expected to offer 125 miles of all-electric range and up to 745 miles in hybrid operation, both plus reserves. The company is targeting entry into service in 2031 and has secured a deposit-backed purchase agreement from JSX for 50 aircraft, plus purchase rights for another 50.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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