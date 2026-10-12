Heart Aerospace Wins $2.9M FAA Propulsion Grant

Heart Aerospace has received a $2.9 million FAA award to advance development of the hybrid-electric propulsion system for its planned ES-36 regional aircraft, the company announced Monday. The funding comes through the fourth phase of the FAA’s Continuous Lower Energy, Emissions and Noise (CLEEN) program. Heart will provide an equal contribution, bringing the total project investment to $5.8 million over 24 months.

Testing the Hybrid Powertrain

The funding will support Heart’s Project HYPER (Hybrid Propulsion Environmental Readiness), which focuses on developing and testing a megawatt-class turbogenerator for the ES-36. Each of the aircraft’s two propulsion nacelles will house a turbogenerator capable of producing electricity during flight to supplement battery power. Initial testing will evaluate how the generators, batteries and electric motors operate together before progressing to flight demonstrations aboard a preproduction ES-36, currently scheduled to fly in 2028.

“The FAA’s continued partnership with Heart Aerospace will accelerate development of this key element of the ES-36’s disruptive hybrid-electric powertrain,” Heart Chief Technology Officer Ben Stabler said.

Previous FAA Support

The new award builds on earlier FAA funding through the Fueling Aviation’s Sustainable Transition (FAST) program, which supported development of Heart’s hybrid propulsion management technology. According to the FAA, the CLEEN program supports aircraft technologies intended to reduce fuel consumption, emissions and noise. Heart said the latest project will also produce operational data to support certification of the ES-36 and inform future FAA evaluations of hybrid-electric aircraft.

Heart unveiled the ES-36 in September as a replacement for its earlier 30-seat ES-30 design. The 36-seat aircraft is expected to offer 125 miles of all-electric range and up to 745 miles in hybrid operation, both plus reserves. The company is targeting entry into service in 2031 and has secured a deposit-backed purchase agreement from JSX for 50 aircraft, plus purchase rights for another 50.