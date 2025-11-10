Aviation News

Hegseth Offers Military Controllers Amid Shutdown

Sean Duffy says staffing shortages could ground holiday travel as safety concerns mount.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado / U.S. Air Force]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Department of War offered to lend military air traffic controllers to help ease the growing strain on the nation's aviation system due to the government shutdown.
  • Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed uncertainty about the feasibility of using military controllers, as they are not certified for civilian airspace, but indicated he would use them if possible.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced significant staffing shortages, including 81 "staffing triggers" nationwide and high absenteeism at key facilities like Atlanta, leading to over 6,000 delayed flights.
  • Secretary Duffy warned that the situation is expected to worsen significantly, potentially reducing air travel to a "trickle" by two weeks before Thanksgiving.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that the Department of War has offered to lend military controllers to help ease the growing strain on the nation’s aviation system as the government shutdown continues. 

“Pete Hegseth, Secretary of War, texted me yesterday and said, ‘I might have some air traffic controllers. If you could use them, I’m going to offer them to you,’” Duffy told CNN’s Jake Tapper during an interview. 

Duffy said the offer may not be feasible since military controllers are not certified in civilian airspace, but added, “If I can, I’m going to use them.”

According to Duffy, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced 81 “staffing triggers” nationwide on Saturday, up from 61 on Oct. 31. Eighteen of 22 controllers at Atlanta’s air traffic facility did not show up, he said, contributing to more than 6,000 delayed flights over the weekend. 

“It’s only going to get worse,” Duffy said, warning that by the two weeks before Thanksgiving, “you’re going to see air travel be reduced to a trickle.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. Avatar for mjkobb mjkobb says:

    There might be a few cases where this would help, but controllers have to be individually certified for whatever facility they’re working in. They have to understand the airspace, the procedures, interactions with neighboring airspace, and the various LOAs that govern traffic moving between different control entities. That certification can take many months.

    So, it seems to me that Hegseth’s offer is largely posturing.

