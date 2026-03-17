Aviation News

Houston’s 1940 Air Terminal Seeks Path to Reopening

A phase III Texas Historical Commission assessment brings the historic Houston facility a step closer to reopening.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Houston's 1940 Air Terminal Seeks Path to Reopening
[Credit: 1940 Air Terminal Museum]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Texas Historical Commission has recommended advancing Houston's 1940 Air Terminal Museum to a Phase III assessment for potential inclusion in its Historic Sites Program.
  • This recommendation offers a potential lifeline for the museum, which recently suspended operations due to significant financial challenges.
  • Phase III will address critical aspects such as lease agreements with the City of Houston, rehabilitation scope and costs, and operational plans for reopening the historic Art Deco aviation terminal.
  • If successful, the museum would become the first aviation-focused site in the state's historical program, despite needing upgrades for accessibility and infrastructure.
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The Texas Historical Commission has recommended advancing Houston’s 1940 Air Terminal Museum to a Phase III assessment for potential inclusion in the agency’s Historic Sites Program. The move, announced Monday, is a continuation of a review process that began in late 2025.

This comes weeks after the museum suspended operations, citing financial challenges. If completed, the process would position the Art Deco terminal as the first aviation-focused site in the state historical program. Phase III is expected to address lease and partnership structures with the City of Houston, along with rehabilitation scope, costs and other operational considerations for a reopened 1940 Air Terminal Museum.

Located adjacent to William P. Hobby Airport, the former Houston Municipal Airport terminal opened in 1940 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building later became a museum focused on early airline operations and developments in Houston. The 1940 Air Terminal Museum houses a collection that includes historic aircraft, airline artifacts, aviation archives and educational materials, and has drawn support from local academic institutions and aviation stakeholders for expanded programming.

According to the commission’s assessment so far, the property maintains its architectural integrity but requires upgrades, including improvements related to accessibility and infrastructure.

The museum’s board announced the closure earlier this month.

“It is with profound sadness that we share some very difficult news: The 1940 Air Terminal Museum will be ceasing operations until further notice,” the board said in a statement at the time.

Leadership attributed the shutdown to financial challenges, describing a “perfect storm of financial pressures” and noting that “the museum’s revenues simply do not match its expenses.”

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also said at the time that discussions with the Texas Historical Commission were ongoing, telling CultureMap Houston that officials were exploring “opportunities to support the museum’s operations in ways that enhance the public experience.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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