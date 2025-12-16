Aviation News Aviation Law

ICAO Sets First Airline Offsetting Obligations Under CORSIA

New 2024 growth factor gives governments the number needed to calculate each carrier’s CO₂ offset requirement.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

ICAO Sets First Airline Offsetting Obligations Under CORSIA
  • Governments will begin notifying airlines of their initial carbon offsetting obligations under ICAO's CORSIA program, following a new 2024 CO₂ growth calculation.
  • These obligations are determined by applying ICAO's calculated growth factor to airline emissions data to ensure carbon-neutral growth for international aviation.
  • Airlines typically fulfill these requirements by purchasing ICAO-approved carbon credits from verified emissions-reduction projects.
  • The 2024 global growth calculation was based on CO₂ emissions data covering 99% of emissions from 138 states.
Governments will soon begin notifying airlines of their first-ever carbon offsetting requirements under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), following ICAO’s release late last week of a new calculation for 2024.

ICAO said it has now calculated international aviation’s growth for 2024, allowing states to determine how much CO₂ each airline must offset in order to keep that growth carbon neutral. Governments will apply a growth factor released last week to airline emissions data to compute obligations in line with requirements under the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

Airlines can typically satisfy CORSIA offsetting obligations by purchasing ICAO-approved carbon credits. These often come in the form of verified emissions-reduction units from projects focused on methane capture, renewable energy, or forest protection, among others. These usually come through emissions unit programs recognized as eligible for CORSIA compliance.

ICAO said data covering 99% of 2024 CO₂ emissions was submitted by 128 states, with emissions for 10 additional states estimated through an agreed process, for a total of 138 states used in the global growth calculation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

