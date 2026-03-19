Interesting Airplanes Aviation News

NASA Reschedules X-59 Second Flight for Friday

Test campaign to move into expanded flight envelope phase.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NASA Reschedules X-59 Second Flight for Friday
[Credit: NASA/Carla Thomas]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • NASA has scheduled the second flight of its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft for Friday, operating from Edwards, California.
  • This one-hour mission will continue early-stage performance evaluations and begin envelope expansion by gradually increasing speed and altitude.
  • The X-59 is part of NASA's Quesst mission, developed with Lockheed Martin, to research methods for reducing the noise associated with supersonic flight.
See a mistake? Contact us.

NASA has shifted the timing of the second flight of its X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft to Friday, adjusting from an earlier plan to fly Thursday. The mission will originate from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, and will include operations at nearby Edwards Air Force Base.

The flight is expected to last about one hour and will continue early-stage evaluations of the aircraft’s performance. NASA said it plans to operate the X-59 at about 230 mph at 12,000 feet before climbing to roughly 20,000 feet and accelerating to around 260 mph. The X-59 first flew in October 2025 and primarily focused on initial handling and systems checks.

With this sortie, NASA will begin a sequence of envelope expansion flights, gradually increasing speed and altitude to assess the aircraft under a broader range of conditions. The X-59 is part of NASA’s Quesst mission and was developed with Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works to study approaches for reducing the noise associated with supersonic flight.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.