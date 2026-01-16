Aviation News Company News

Jet Parts, Victor Sierra to be Sold to TransDigm for $2.2 Billion

Transaction will bring two aftermarket aerospace suppliers under TransDigm ownership.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Vance Street Capital has agreed to sell its portfolio companies, Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings, to TransDigm Group Incorporated for $2.2 billion.
  • Jet Parts Engineering specializes in designing and manufacturing aftermarket aerospace components, including PMA parts and repair solutions.
  • Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings supplies aftermarket parts primarily for the general and business aviation markets through various brands.
  • The transaction is a binding stock purchase agreement and remains subject to closing conditions.
Vance Street Capital announced Friday that it has agreed to sell portfolio companies Jet Parts Engineering and Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings to TransDigm Group Incorporated for $2.2 billion.

The transaction will be completed through a binding stock purchase agreement and remains subject to closing conditions. TransDigm is a publicly traded manufacturer of aerospace components.

Victor Sierra Aviation Holdings, based in Baldwin City, Kansas, supplies aftermarket parts primarily to the general and business aviation markets through a group of brands that includes McFarlane Aviation, Tempest Aero Group and Aviation Products Systems.

Jet Parts Engineering is headquartered in Seattle and designs and manufactures aftermarket aerospace components, including Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts and repair solutions. The company serves commercial, regional and cargo airline operators, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul providers.

“We look forward to joining TransDigm and believe this transaction further positions our companies well for long-term success,” Victor Sierra CEO Scott Still said. “TransDigm’s deep aerospace expertise, operating philosophy and focus on highly specialized, engineered products make it an ideal home for our businesses.”

Nic Janneck, a partner at Vance Street, said both companies’ time with Vance Street were fruitful.

“It has been a privilege to partner with Jet Parts and Victor Sierra,” Janneck said. “Both organizations exist because of founders who built exceptional businesses, and that founder mindset has driven everything we’ve been successful in accomplishing together over the last 8 years.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

