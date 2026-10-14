Aviation News

Business Jet Takes Off Without Clearance At LaGuardia

FAA investigates after a Delta regional flight was forced to go around at an intersecting runway.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Business Jet Takes Off Without Clearance At LaGuardia
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investigating a recent near-miss at New York’s LaGuardia Airport involving a NetJets Embraer Phenom 300 business jet and an Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ900 (Delta Connection flight).
  • The NetJets jet reportedly departed without takeoff clearance, prompting the Delta Connection flight, which was approaching an intersecting runway, to execute a go-around.
  • Air traffic control recordings captured a dispute between the business jet pilot and the controller regarding the takeoff clearance, with the aircraft coming within approximately 1,000 feet of each other.
  • This incident, which the FAA is investigating, follows a fatal runway collision at LaGuardia earlier this year that killed two pilots.
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The FAA is investigating an incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport in which a NetJets Embraer Phenom 300 business jet reportedly departed without takeoff clearance as an Endeavor Air Bombardier CRJ900, operating as Delta Connection Flight 5415, approached an intersecting runway. The Oct. 7 encounter prompted the Delta crew to execute a go-around, according to an ABC7 report published Tuesday.

Disputed Takeoff Clearance

Air traffic control recordings captured a disagreement between the business jet pilot and a controller over whether the aircraft had received clearance to depart. The circumstances surrounding the disputed clearance remain under investigation.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. According to flight-tracking data from Flightradar24, the aircraft came within approximately 1,000 feet of each other.

FAA Investigation

“The crew initiated a go-around to ensure safe spacing with a departing aircraft on a nearby runway,” Delta said in a statement to ABC7. The regional flight subsequently landed safely.

The FAA is investigating the encounter to determine what occurred during the departure. The incident follows a fatal runway collision at LaGuardia in March, when an Air Canada Express CRJ900 struck an airport firefighting vehicle that had been cleared to cross the runway. Both pilots were killed, and dozens were injured. The NTSB’s investigation into that accident remains ongoing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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