JetBlue Seeks FAA Extension Over A220 Cockpit Barrier Delay

JetBlue is asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for a one-year extension to comply with a new cockpit security requirement after Airbus said a certified barrier system for the A220 will not be ready before the agency’s deadline.

At issue is the FAA’s Installed Physical Secondary Barrier (IPSB) rule, a post-9/11 security measure intended to prevent unauthorized access to the cockpit when the flight deck door is opened during flight. Airlines operating newly delivered Part 121 aircraft must currently comply by July 31, 2026.

JetBlue, one of the largest U.S. operators of the Airbus A220, said Airbus recently notified carriers that certification of the secondary barrier system has been delayed by supply chain and production challenges. Reports indicate Airbus now expects certification in the third quarter of 2026, leaving airlines little time to install the equipment and complete crew training before the deadline.

In its filing with the FAA, JetBlue requested relief through July 31, 2027, arguing the airline cannot meet the requirement without the manufacturer’s approved system. The carrier warned that denying the exemption could disrupt operations involving its expanding A220 fleet, which has become a key part of JetBlue’s long-term fleet renewal plans.

The FAA originally finalized the secondary barrier rule in 2023, requiring new commercial aircraft to include the additional protective system. The agency later extended the industrywide deadline by one year, citing certification and implementation challenges.