JetZero Breaks Ground On Aircraft Factory

JetZero said last week that it has broken ground on its first aircraft manufacturing and final assembly campus in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 8-million-square-foot facility will be built on more than 600 acres and is planned as the production site for the company’s Z4 aircraft. JetZero said the project is supported by the largest state-level incentive package for a startup and is expected to create 14,500 jobs over the next decade. The company also announced renovation plans for The Hub, a 108,000-square-foot headquarters building located on the same campus.

“North Carolina has a vision for its future as a global aerospace hub, and JetZero shares that vision,” said Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero. “We believe the time has come for an all-wing airplane, to support the industry’s need for more efficient airplanes that also deliver an incredible experience. We intend to reshape aviation, from right here in North Carolina.”

The Z4 is being designed as a 250-passenger aircraft and is intended to be caple of flying up to 5,000 nautical miles. JetZero said the aircraft is expected to use up to 50% less fuel than current aircraft in its class and is also being developed for military roles, including aerial refueling and transport.

The Greensboro factory will use digital design tools from Siemens and Deloitte during planning and construction. Renovation work on The Hub is expected to begin in June and be completed in early 2027. The headquarters project will include work areas, project rooms, briefing spaces and an atrium lobby inside an existing three-story building.