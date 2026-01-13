Aviation News

JetZero Raises $175M in Series B Round

Funding to support development of all-wing demonstrator aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
JetZero Raises $175M in Series B Round
[Credit: JetZero]
Key Takeaways:

  • JetZero, a developer of all-wing commercial airplanes, has secured approximately $175 million in Series B financing.
  • This latest round, led by B Capital and including investors like United Airlines Ventures and Northrop Grumman, brings JetZero's total funding and commitments to over $1 billion.
  • The new capital will accelerate the development of a full-size demonstrator aircraft designed for superior aerodynamics and efficiency.
  • JetZero aims for the demonstrator's first flight in 2027, with commercial service of its blended-wing-body design targeted for the early 2030s.
JetZero, a California-based aircraft developer working on an all-wing commercial airplane design, said Tuesday that it has raised approximately $175 million in Series B financing to support development of its aircraft program.

The round was led by B Capital and included participation from United Airlines Ventures, Northrop Grumman, 3M Ventures and RTX Ventures. JetZero said it has now raised and secured more than $1 billion in total funding and commitments, including military agreements, government grants, incentives and commercial backings.

The company said the new funding will be used to accelerate development of a full-size demonstrator aircraft, which it believes will achieve superior aerodynamics over conventional tube-and-wing designs. JetZero aims for a first flight with its demonstrator in 2027. It said it is developing the aircraft as part of ongoing efforts to evaluate blended-wing-body configurations for potential commercial use.

“The strength and diversity of our investor base reflects the momentum behind JetZero and the industry’s readiness to reshape the future of aviation,” JetZero co-founder and CEO Tom O’Leary said in a statement.

Jeff Johnson, a general partner at B Capital, said in the same release that the company’s aircraft design is intended to address efficiency challenges facing the aviation sector.

JetZero was founded in 2020 and aims to have a design enter commercial service in the early 2030s.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

