Joby, Toyota Launch eVTOL Manufacturing Alliance

Joby Aviation and Toyota Motor Corporation announced Tuesday that they have formed a joint venture focused on preparing Joby’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial production.

The companies said the partnership will focus first on manufacturing processes, production quality, productivity and cost control. The alliance is also expected to support future production capacity as Joby works through aircraft certification and prepares for anticipated demand for its eVTOL aircraft.

“Toyota has been by Joby’s side for nearly a decade, providing invaluable guidance and support as we built the foundation for manufacturing our aircraft,” JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said. “Today’s announcement reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared confidence in the opportunity ahead. Together, we share a vision of making aerial mobility an everyday reality, and we look forward to delivering on that promise together.”

Toyota has previously worked with Joby on manufacturing and production planning, and the latest agreement formalizes the companies’ work through a joint venture.

“Since our founding, we’ve been guided by the philosophy of providing mobility for all,” Akio Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation. “Over time, we’ve continued to expand what mobility can mean. We see air mobility as a natural extension of that philosophy—from the ground into the sky—and as a way to bring new value to people’s lives and to society. It’s really meaningful for us to take on this challenge together with Joby, a partner that shares the same vision. We believe this strengthened relationship is an important step forward in realizing the future mobility society.”