Judge Denies G100UL Motion

A California judge has ruled that GAMI’s G100UL unleaded avgas is not “commercially available” and therefore FBOs and distributors in California cannot be compelled to sell it, particularly to the exclusion of 100LL. Judge S. Raj Chatterjee, of the California Superior Court also said that in order to achieve that status, G100UL needs to be universally available to all gasoline powered aircraft and have “general consensus” from the industry and potential customers that the fuel is safe and appropriate for their use. Chatterjee was ruling on a motion by the Center for Environmental Health to enforce a 2014 consent agreement that settled its lawsuit against 26 FBOs and four fuel distributors concerning the environmental and health impacts of leaded aviation fuel. The agreement says that the FBOs and distributors must sell a lower lead alternative that is “commercially available” but the judge says it’s “premature” to find that G100UL meets that requirement.

The Court finds that CEH has not met its burden at this time to demonstrate that G100UL is “approved for aviation use” and “Commercially Available.” This Order does not minimize the health hazards of lead in the air. This Order decides only that CEH has not demonstrated thatG100UL is “approved for aviation use” and “Commercially Available” to the Settling Defendants in the California market, which under Consent Judgment para 2.3.1 would requireeach Settling Defendant to “purchase [G100UL] for resale, distribut[ion], and [sale] in California,” the judgment says.

“This motion is premature. The science of aircraft fuel will continue to develop. (Opp at7:13-21.) G100UL is new on the market. CEH has not established a record presented to this Court on this motion in the face of the significant opposition to find that it is “commercially available” at this time. The Court agrees with the statements in the Legislative notes to the same effect. This order does not preclude CEH from raising the issue again as the science and industry advance.”

Chatterjee said although G100UL is now available for sale at two California airports and can be produced in sufficient quantity to supply the market, potential issues with material compatibility and the fact that most engine and aircraft OEMs, industry associations and fuel companies are unwilling to accept the fuel for use in their products had to be considered in the broad context of such a fundamental change to the general aviation industry. “The Court finds that the declarations by the independent OEMs and trade groups are sufficiently credible to make the findings set forth herein,” the judgment reads.

And although he doesn’t explicitly say it in his ruling, Chatterjee suggests the FAA’s granting of a Supplementary Type Certificate to allow the use of G100UL in aircraft covered by the STC is not enough on its own to achieve the kind of consensus that meets the needs of the industry. He appears to suggest that the lack of an ASTM International fuel specification for G100UL is a serious flaw in acceptance of the fuel necessary to create the demand that is a fundamental requirement for commercial availability.