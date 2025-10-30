Aviation News

Laser Strike on Police Aircraft Leads to Swift Arrest

Laser aimed at patrol plane prompts quick response and arrest.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: WA Police]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An Australian man was charged after allegedly aiming a high-powered green laser at a Western Australia Police aircraft, forcing the crew to take evasive action.
  • Police used on-board infrared cameras to locate the source, leading to the man's arrest and the seizure of the laser pointer at his residence.
  • The man faces serious charges, and authorities warn that directing lasers at aircraft is a reckless, dangerous act carrying significant penalties, including up to seven years in prison and large fines.
A 39-year-old Australian man was charged after allegedly pointing a high-powered green laser at a Western Australia Police aircraft conducting aerial patrols late Wednesday night. According to WA Police, the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. when the beam was directed at the fixed-wing aircraft for several seconds. The police said the crew was forced to take evasive action.

The aircrew proceeded to use on-board infrared cameras to identify the source and promptly guided officers on the ground to a nearby residence in East Cannington. Police said a property search led to the man’s arrest and the seizure of a laser pointer.

He has been charged with causing fear or alarm with a laser to people in a conveyance and possession of a controlled weapon. The man was granted bail and is scheduled to appear before the Armadale Magistrates Court on November 11.

Authorities reiterated warnings about the serious dangers that come with aircraft laser strikes.

“These acts are reckless and dangerous, and those responsible will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” WA Police said.

Under the state’s Criminal Code, directing a laser at an aircraft carries penalties of up to seven years in prison and fines up to $36,000 AUD.

