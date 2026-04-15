MagniX Launches New GA-Focused All-Electric Engine

Aviation technology developer magniX on Tuesday showcased its all-new electric engine produced specifically for the general aviation (GA) market.

As part of the launch magniX stated it is integrating the engine, as part of a full magniX powertrain, into a Van’s RV-10 kitbuild, which is scheduled for its first flight later this year. The RV-10 is currently on display at Sun ‘n Fun in Lakeland, Florida, this week, along with a range of other magniX products.

“We are very excited to bring the marvel of electric flight to a new segment of the market,” said Reed Macdonald, CEO of magniX, in a press release. “MagniAIR electric engines coupled with our industry-leading Samson batteries can be used for any application currently powered by a 120-175 kW piston engine. Thanks to magniX’s full powertrain, integration is simple and cost effective, bringing electric flight to kit plane builders and enthusiasts.”

According to the company, the engine, which is slated to be available for purchase in 2027, will initially be available to kit builders before ultimately becoming a more widespread option that looks to revolutionize the flight training market and reduce the costs of becoming a pilot. MagniX described the goal of electrifying flight trainers as one of the engine’s “prime applications.”

“Many training aircraft in use today were manufactured in the 1970s,” said Ben Loxton, vice president of new product development at magniX. “Fuel prices and maintenance costs are causing the cost of flight training to rise at the same time as the industry faces an acute shortage of pilots. MagniAIR offers to reduce the expense of flight training and other small aircraft applications with a lower cost of operation, reduced maintenance, and zero carbon emissions.”

The company claimed the magniAIR will boast an impressive power-to-weight ratio, producing 75 kilowatts of power while weighing 55 kilograms, or roughly 121 pounds, and will be able to be easily integrated into a full magniX powertrain system.