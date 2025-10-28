Manufacturers, Associations React to MOSAIC Rollout

Aviation manufacturers and pilot organizations are celebrating the implementation of the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule, which began taking effect last week on October 22.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) called it “the most monumental and important step recreational aviation has taken in more than 20 years,” noting that the new framework opens more than 70 percent of the current piston fleet to sport pilot privileges.

“Recreational flying has never been more accessible than it is now,” EAA said in its overview of the rules, emphasizing that new training opportunities and expanded privileges will help attract future aviators.

Several manufacturers have so far echoed that optimism.

“It’s exciting that so many RVs are available to be flown as a Sport Pilot,” said Rian Johnson, Van’s Aircraft head of design engineering. “It’s beyond the expectation that we had in the early phases of MOSAIC.”

The company noted that nearly its entire current and historical lineup is eligible under MOSAIC, with the exception of the RV-10 and RV-14/14A, which it said have published stall speeds slightly above the new ruleset’s limit.

Zenith Aircraft President Sebastien Heintz said the new rule “provides [owners] with additional utility and capability, maximizing the value of owning a Zenith.”

The company noted that, although many of their aircraft were already operated by sport pilots, the new rules will now allow those and future pilots to expand the capabilities of their aircraft significantly.

Tecnam Managing Director Giovanni Pascale Langer said the rule “was shaped around our mission—making flying easier, safer, and accessible for everyone,” describing the company as “ready to lead the way forward” with MOSAIC-compliant platforms for pilots and flight schools.

Pilot groups also welcomed the shift. AOPA highlighted MOSAIC’s potential to expand club membership and accessibility, calling it “a strong tailwind for flying clubs across the country.”

With MOSAIC’s first phase now active and the certification phase due next July, both advocacy groups and manufacturers say they see the start of a new era for light aircraft and recreational flight.