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Maxwell Unveils Hybrid Amphibious Aircraft

New cargo aircraft targets a 2,000-pound payload and 1,000-nautical-mile range.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Maxwell Unveils Hybrid Amphibious Aircraft
[Credit: Maxwell]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Maxwell Aircraft unveiled the M1 Hybrid Cargo (M1-HC), a hybrid-electric amphibious aircraft designed for cargo and passenger transport, capable of carrying a 2,000-pound payload over 1,000 nautical miles.
  • The aircraft features a mechanically coupled hybrid-drive system, utilizing electric propulsion primarily during takeoff and climb to supplement Jet A-powered engines and reduce battery weight.
  • Based on the Gweduck seaplane and constructed with carbon fiber and Kevlar, the M1-HC is intended for operations from waterways and unimproved airstrips, targeting roles in remote community support, disaster response, and government services.
  • Initial flight testing for the M1 Hybrid Cargo is targeted for 2027, with the first airframes already produced.
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Florida-based Maxwell Aircraft unveiled plans Wednesday for a hybrid-electric amphibious aircraft designed for cargo and passenger transportation. The company says its M1 Hybrid Cargo (M1-HC) variant is being developed to carry a 2,000-pound payload over 1,000 nautical miles, using electric propulsion to supplement Jet A-powered engines during takeoff and climb.

Hybrid Propulsion System

The aircraft’s mechanically coupled hybrid-drive system is expected to produce up to 1,500 horsepower during takeoff and initial climb, compared to approximately 300 horsepower combined during cruise, the company says.

Maxwell plans to use compound-turbocharged, compression-ignition engines burning Jet A for cruise flight. By limiting electric assistance primarily to higher-power phases of flight, the company says it aims to reduce the battery capacity and weight required for extended operations.

“Our goal with the M1 Hybrid Cargo was to rethink what an amphibious aircraft can do,” Maxwell Aircraft CEO David Dillon said in the company’s announcement.

Cargo and Utility Operations

The M1-HC is based on the composite Gweduck seaplane, a modern design drawing on earlier Grumman flying boats. Its airframe uses carbon fiber and Kevlar construction, while the proposed cargo configuration includes a five-foot-wide door for loading freight. Maxwell is targeting operations from waterways and unimproved airstrips, including missions serving remote communities, island transportation, disaster response and government agencies.

According to the company’s website, the first carbon-fiber and Kevlar versions of the Gweduck airframe have been produced and are headed for final assembly. Maxwell said it is targeting initial flight testing in 2027.

The project joins other efforts to develop electric and hybrid amphibious aircraft, including NOEMI Aerospace’s plans for cargo and special-mission variants. Maxwell has not announced a certification or delivery schedule for the M1-HC.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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