Michigan Airport Reverses GA Landing Fees

Manistee County/Blacker Airport in northern Michigan has dropped its recently introduced landing fees for light general aviation aircraft, replacing them with charges tied to ramp parking and landside access. The Manistee Blacker Airport Authority approved the change Oct. 12, allowing aircraft to land and depart without incurring the new facility fee if they do not use those services.

Revised Fee Structure

The airport’s original policy was approved earlier this year in August. It established weight-based landing fees that started at $10 for aircraft under 6,000 pounds, and went up to $30 for aircraft weighing between 6,000 and 12,500 pounds. Larger aircraft incurred higher fees. Annual increases were scheduled through 2031, and fees were initially to begin Oct. 1.

Under the revised schedule, the airport will continue collecting fees from operators who park on its ramp and use landside access. The change distinguishes those operations from aircraft that use the airport for takeoffs and landings without accessing ground facilities. Orchard Beach Aviation provides FBO services at the airport.

Airport Funding Questions

AOPA said it challenged the original charges and requested information about the airport’s cost calculations. The organization questioned whether the fees appropriately reflected the true expenses associated with lighter aircraft and suggested that charges for ramp or facility use would be more appropriate. Airport officials previously defended the fee structure, citing increasing local investment and the need for airport users to contribute to operating costs.

“The airport authority and staff do want to thank everyone who provided productive feedback and to AOPA for their insight and perspective,” Airport Director Miles Weaver said in comments published by AOPA.

Under the FAA’s policy, federally obligated airports may collect reasonable charges from aeronautical users but must comply with requirements governing fairness and nondiscrimination.