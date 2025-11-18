Army Aviation Brigade Expands Drone Integration

The U.S. Army’s 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade said it is increasing its focus on pairing manned aircraft with unmanned systems to provide additional information and support during missions. Brigade officials said that Apache, Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters continue to carry out strike, air assault, medical evacuation and heavy-lift roles in Army aviation missions, while small unmanned aircraft are being incorporated to offer reconnaissance, route surveillance and other mission data.

The shift comes as the Army prepares for a service-wide restructuring that will reduce nearly 6,500 aviation positions beginning in fiscal 2026.

As part of these efforts, Soldiers at Hunter Army Airfield recently trained on the Expeditionary Manufacturing Cell, a mobile 3D-printing system used to produce drone components in the field. Army aviation personnel from multiple specialties collaborated to print more than 90 parts in a matter of hours, allowing maintenance sections to fabricate components that would otherwise require extended supply timelines.

Training also included the assembly, calibration and flight testing of Group 1 first-person-view (FPV) drones weighing under 20 pounds, which are used for short-range reconnaissance and can carry small munitions.

Brigade officials said Ukrainian and Russian forces have used large numbers of low-cost unmanned aircraft for surveillance and strike missions, noting that these developments illustrate the expanding operational role of small drones.

“By teaching our Soldiers to understand how drones work and are built, we are giving them the skills to think creatively and apply emerging technologies to enhance mission effectiveness and readiness,” Staff Sgt. Christian Dodson told DVIDS.

Leaders said the brigade’s combination of manned aircraft, unmanned systems and on-site production reflects ongoing efforts towards a more integrated fleet of manned and distributed unmanned aircraft in Army aviation.