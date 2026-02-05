Battle Intensifies Over Army Pilot Training

Several industry teams have advanced in the U.S. Army’s Flight School Next (FSN) competition, a program aimed at developing a contractor-owned, contractor-operated approach to initial entry rotary-wing Army pilot training. Recent announcements from Lockheed Martin, Bell Textron and M1 Support Services outline proposed aircraft, teaming arrangements and progress through the Army’s phased evaluation process.

Lockheed Martin Names R66 NxG

Lockheed Martin said Wednesday that the Army selected the company to proceed to Phase III of the competition and that it intends to use the Robinson R66 NxG as its proposed training helicopter.

“We are grateful for the Army’s confidence in our Flight School Next solution to move on to Phase III,” Todd Morar, vice president of air and commercial solutions at Lockheed Martin, said.

Robinson Helicopter Company will provide aircraft, spare parts and support services as part of the proposal.

“We are proud to be selected by Lockheed Martin as the platform of choice for the Army’s next primary trainer,” Robinson Helicopter Company President and CEO David Smith said.

Bell Moves Forward In Competition

Bell said on Thursday that it was selected to continue in the Army’s Flight School Next effort and would advance with a proposal centered on the Bell 505 helicopter and related Army pilot training resources.

“We are honored to move forward in the Army’s Flight School Next program,” Jeffrey Schloesser, Bell senior vice president of strategic pursuits, said.

Bell cited its previous involvement in Army training aircraft, including the H-13, UH-1H and TH-67, and said its proposal includes training services and supporting technology.

Team M1 Advances To Phase III

M1 Support Services said on Wednesday that it also advanced to Phase III with a team that includes Robinson Helicopter Company, General Dynamics Information Technology, Quantum Helicopters and the University of North Dakota Aerospace Foundation.

“We are proud to have multiple proposals selected to advance to Phase III,” M1 Chairman and CEO George Krivo said.

The company said its Army pilot training proposal incorporates fleet management, simulation and academic training capabilities, along with helicopter training and curriculum development from its partners.

“We are ready now to conduct an exceptionally low risk transition while introducing a wide range of impactful innovations to transform Army flight training,” M1 Chief Growth Officer James Cassella said.

The Flight School Next program is intended to replace the Army’s existing initial entry rotary-wing training structure with a long-term commercial solution that includes aircraft, maintenance, instructors and simulation. The service is evaluating proposals through a multi-phase process and may make one or more awards for Army pilot training systems depending on program needs, with the selected contractor responsible for delivering pilot training aligned with Army standards and operating requirements.