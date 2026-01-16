Military Aviation Aviation News

FAA Issues International NOTAMs for Military Activity

Advisories cover multiple flight information regions spanning Mexico, Central America and parts of South America.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Issues NOTAMs Warning of Military Activity Over Eastern Pacific Airspace
[Credit: U.S. Navy]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has issued international security NOTAMs advising flights to exercise caution over significant portions of the eastern Pacific Ocean, including airspace off Mexico, Central America, Colombia, and Ecuador.
  • Effective Jan. 16 through March 17, these NOTAMs warn of potential military activities and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) interference, posing risks to aircraft at all altitudes.
  • The advisories are issued amid heightened regional tensions, including previous U.S. discussions about potential military actions against drug cartels in Mexico.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a series of international security NOTAMs advising flights to exercise caution over large portions of the eastern Pacific Ocean, including airspace associated with Mexico, Central America and parts of South America.

The NOTAMs, which became effective Jan. 16 and remain in place through March 17, cite potential military activities and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) interference, warning that risks may exist for aircraft at all altitudes, including during overflight and arrival and departure phases.

The warnings encompass a wide area, including overwater areas within the Mexico Flight Information Region, including the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California, as well as the Mazatlan Oceanic FIR. Additional advisories cover portions of the Central America and Panama FIRs, along with the Bogota and Guayaquil FIRs off the coasts of Colombia and Ecuador. A separate NOTAM applies to a defined portion of airspace outside any established FIR in the eastern Pacific.

The NOTAMs come in the wake of heightened regional tensions and recent U.S. military operations in and near Venezuela, although the new NOTAMs do not include airspace immediately over or surrounding that country. U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Jan. 8 interview with Sean Hannity that the U.S. could expand military action against drug cartels, including the possibility of strikes on land targets in Mexico.

“We’ve knocked out 97% of the drugs coming in by water, and we are going to start now hitting land with regard to the cartels,” Trump said at the time. “The cartels are running Mexico — it’s very, very sad to watch and see what’s happened to that country.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by calling for closer coordination with the U.S., tasking her foreign minister with strengthening communication to avoid unilateral military action.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters earlier this week that the military coordinated closely with the FAA prior to its Jan. 3 operation in Venezuela.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE