Military Aviation Aviation News

US F-15E Shot Down Over Iran, One Crew Member Rescued

The fate of the aircraft’s second crew member is unknown.

Caleb Revill
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
President Trump recently threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” as the two nations trade strikes on regional infrastructure. (Photo: Master Sgt. Terry Blevins/U.S. Air Force)
President Trump recently threatened to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” as the two nations trade strikes on regional infrastructure. (Photo: Master Sgt. Terry Blevins/U.S. Air Force)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • An American F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iranian territory, marking the first time a U.S. aircraft has been downed there in the five-week war.
  • One of the two crew members was recovered from Iranian soil during a search and rescue operation; the fate of the second remains unknown.
  • This incident, directly attributed to Iranian air defenses, occurs amid heightened regional tensions and follows a previous friendly fire incident over Kuwait that also resulted in American F-15E losses.
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An American F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, marking the first time a U.S. aircraft has been downed over Iranian territory in the five weeks of the ongoing war

According to U.S. and Israeli officials cited by The New York Times, an ongoing search and rescue operation successfully recovered one of the two crew members directly from Iranian soil. The fate of the second crew member remains unknown.

Videos verified by the Times showed American rescue aircraft, including helicopters and a C-130 plane, flying at low altitudes over southwestern Iran to locate the downed airmen. 

The shootdown comes amid heightened regional tensions, with President Trump recently threatening to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages” as the two nations trade strikes on infrastructure.

Another F-15E Lost

This is the second major loss of American F-15Es in the region in recent weeks, though the first directly attributed to Iranian air defenses. Three U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles were shot down over Kuwait in early March. 

U.S. Central Command confirmed that the March losses were the result of an apparent friendly fire incident, in which Kuwaiti air defenses mistakenly targeted the jets during active combat against Iranian ballistic missiles and drones. In that incident, all six American aircrew members safely ejected and were recovered in stable condition.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories.

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