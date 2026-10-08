MOSAIC Snag Prompts Powered Parachute Petition

Powered parachute manufacturer Powrachute LLC has petitioned the FAA for a temporary exemption to continue certifying newly manufactured aircraft while awaiting approval of an updated industry standard. The FAA published the petition notice Wednesday, opening a public comment period through Oct. 26.

The company is seeking relief from five provisions of the Federal Aviation Regulations governing airworthiness certification and compliance with consensus standards. According to the filing, Powrachute wants newly manufactured aircraft to receive and retain special airworthiness certificates in the light-sport category. It also wants qualifying powered parachutes assembled from kits to remain eligible for experimental airworthiness certificates under Section 21.191(k).

MOSAIC Certification Gap

The request follows the July 24 implementation of the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule, which introduced revised certification requirements for light-sport aircraft. Although the FAA accepted new ASTM standards for airplanes, gliders, powered-lift aircraft and gyroplanes ahead of that deadline, powered parachutes were excluded.

Under the revised rules, newly manufactured light-sport aircraft generally must comply with Part 22 requirements through an FAA-accepted means of compliance. Previously accepted standards remain applicable to certain existing aircraft and qualifying kit-built aircraft. Powrachute’s petition seeks temporary relief until the FAA accepts a corrected version of the powered-parachute integration standard, ASTM F3837-26. The FAA’s standards list does not currently include a powered-parachute integration standard, and the published notice does not explain what corrections are required.

Temporary Relief Requested

The exemption would apply during the period before the FAA accepts the corrected standard. The filing does not specify how long Powrachute expects that process to take or whether production and deliveries have already been affected. The FAA has not yet ruled on the request, and public comments can be submitted under docket FAA-2026-11257 through Oct. 26.