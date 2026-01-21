Aviation News

NASA Conducts Laminar Flow Research With F-15 Taxi Tests

Wing concept aimed at reducing drag moves closer to flight evaluation at Armstrong.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: NASA/Christopher LC CLark]
Key Takeaways:

  • NASA successfully completed a high-speed taxi test of its Cross Flow Attenuated Natural Laminar Flow (CATNLF) wing concept, mounted on an F-15B research aircraft.
  • The CATNLF concept aims to reduce drag by extending natural laminar flow on swept wings, potentially leading to fuel savings of up to 10% for future commercial aircraft.
  • This test is an early step in NASA's efforts to improve commercial aviation efficiency, with initial flight testing of the technology anticipated in the coming weeks.
NASA marked an early milestone in its effort to reduce drag on future commercial aircraft with a high-speed taxi test of its Cross Flow Attenuated Natural Laminar Flow (CATNLF) concept. The test article, a 3-foot-tall scale wing mounted vertically beneath an F-15B research aircraft, reached speeds of about 144 mph on Jan. 12 at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

NASA said the configuration allowed engineers to evaluate a swept-wing design without modifying the host aircraft, using the F-15 as a flying testbed. Previous NASA studies estimated the concept could deliver fuel savings of up to 10% if applied to large, long-range transports.

The CATNLF design focuses on extending laminar flow by reducing crossflow effects that typically disrupt it on swept wings. NASA aims to produce a design with decreased airflow disruption, ultimately leading to less drag and lower fuel burn.

“Even small improvements in efficiency can add up to significant reductions in fuel burn and emissions for commercial airlines,” Mike Frederick, CATNLF principal investigator at NASA Armstrong, said.

The project is part of NASA’s Flight Demonstrations and Capabilities effort, with design work shared between Armstrong and NASA’s Langley Research Center. With taxi testing complete, the program is expected to move into initial flight testing in the coming weeks.

The work is a good example of NASA’s continued reliance on the F-15 for advanced flight research. The agency recently added two retired U.S. Air Force F-15s to its Armstrong fleet to support supersonic programs, including chase and data-gathering roles for the X-59 quiet supersonic demonstrator.

Interest in laminar-flow concepts is not limited to government research. In the commercial sector, Otto Aerospace is pursuing similar aerodynamic principles in its Phantom 3500 business jet.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

