Two F-15s Added to NASA Supersonic Research Fleet

Aircraft will support X-59 quiet supersonic flight testing at Armstrong.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Christopher LC Clark | NASA]
Key Takeaways:

  • NASA acquired two retired U.S. Air Force F-15s to enhance its flight research fleet at Armstrong Flight Research Center.
  • One F-15 will be reactivated as a research aircraft, primarily supporting the X-59 quiet supersonic aircraft's Quesst mission and enabling renewed partnerships.
  • The second F-15 will be utilized for parts to ensure the long-term sustainment and operational capability of NASA's research fleet.
  • The F-15 platform is ideal for high-speed, high-altitude flight testing and can be modified to carry experimental hardware, matching the operational requirements of the X-59.
NASA has added two retired U.S. Air Force F-15s to its flight research fleet at Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, where they will support supersonic flight research activities.

According to NASA, the aircraft will be used as part of the agency’s Flight Demonstrations and Capabilities project, including support for testing associated with the Quesst mission’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft. One of the F-15s will return to flight status as a research aircraft, while the second will be used for parts to support long-term sustainment of the fleet.

“These two aircraft will enable successful data collection and chase plane capabilities for the X-59 through the life of the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project,” Troy Asher, director for flight operations at NASA Armstrong, said.

Asher added that the aircraft will also allow NASA to resume flight operations with external partners, including other government agencies and commercial aviation companies. The aircraft were transferred from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field and arrived at Armstrong on Dec. 22, 2025, after completing their final Air Force flights.

NASA said the F-15 platform is well suited for high-speed, high-altitude flight testing and can carry experimental hardware externally or be modified to support a range of research missions. The agency has previously operated F-15s capable of sustained flight at altitudes up to 60,000 feet, near the operating envelope of the X-59, which is expected to cruise at 55,000 feet.

NASA said the newly added aircraft will receive similar modifications, allowing researchers to install instrumentation and conduct flight tests in conditions that exceed the capabilities of many standard aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

