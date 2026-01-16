Two F-15s Added to NASA Supersonic Research Fleet

NASA has added two retired U.S. Air Force F-15s to its flight research fleet at Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, where they will support supersonic flight research activities.

According to NASA, the aircraft will be used as part of the agency’s Flight Demonstrations and Capabilities project, including support for testing associated with the Quesst mission’s X-59 quiet supersonic research aircraft. One of the F-15s will return to flight status as a research aircraft, while the second will be used for parts to support long-term sustainment of the fleet.

“These two aircraft will enable successful data collection and chase plane capabilities for the X-59 through the life of the Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project,” Troy Asher, director for flight operations at NASA Armstrong, said.

Asher added that the aircraft will also allow NASA to resume flight operations with external partners, including other government agencies and commercial aviation companies. The aircraft were transferred from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field and arrived at Armstrong on Dec. 22, 2025, after completing their final Air Force flights.

NASA said the F-15 platform is well suited for high-speed, high-altitude flight testing and can carry experimental hardware externally or be modified to support a range of research missions. The agency has previously operated F-15s capable of sustained flight at altitudes up to 60,000 feet, near the operating envelope of the X-59, which is expected to cruise at 55,000 feet.

NASA said the newly added aircraft will receive similar modifications, allowing researchers to install instrumentation and conduct flight tests in conditions that exceed the capabilities of many standard aircraft.