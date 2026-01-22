Additional College Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Training Initiative

Sacramento City College has been approved to join the Federal Aviation Administration’s Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative, becoming the first school in California to participate in the program. The FAA announced the addition Thursday, identifying Sacramento City College as the 10th new institution brought into the initiative as part of a broader effort to expand the air traffic controller training pipeline.

Under the program, students who complete coursework and pass required performance and written assessments receive an endorsement certificate that allows them to apply directly for placement at an FAA facility, provided they also meet medical, security and aptitude requirements. The agreement with Sacramento City College applies to its En Route program, giving graduates the opportunity to be assigned to an FAA Air Route Traffic Control Center.

“This milestone strengthens Sacramento’s role in training the aviation workforce our country needs,” said Director of Airports for Sacramento County Cindy Nichol last month as the college neared approval. “It’s also an important step toward addressing the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers that affects Sacramento International, Mather and Sacramento Executive airports, and enhances their ability to be an economic engine for our region.”

According to an FAA news release, the agency exceeded its fiscal year 2025 hiring goal by onboarding 2,026 new air traffic controllers. Even so, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported earlier this month that there remains a shortage of controllers despite the FAA recieving some 200,000 applications in recent years.

“The addition of new schools to our air controller pipeline will allow us to bolster our controller workforce while maintaining the highest training standards,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.