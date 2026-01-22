Aviation News

Additional College Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Training Initiative

School becomes first in California approved under enhanced collegiate program.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Sacramento City College Joins FAA Air Traffic Controller Training Initiative
Representative Ami Bera, M.D. (CA-06) joined leaders at Mather Airport to celebrate Sacramento City College’s (SCC) progress in December [Credit: Sacramento City College]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Sacramento City College (SCC) is the first school in California approved to join the Federal Aviation Administration’s Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (E-AT-CTI) program.
  • The program allows SCC graduates of its En Route coursework, upon completion and passing assessments, to receive an endorsement certificate for direct application to FAA Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
  • This expansion is part of a broader FAA effort to address the persistent nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers, despite recent increases in hiring.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Sacramento City College has been approved to join the Federal Aviation Administration’s Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative, becoming the first school in California to participate in the program. The FAA announced the addition Thursday, identifying Sacramento City College as the 10th new institution brought into the initiative as part of a broader effort to expand the air traffic controller training pipeline.

Under the program, students who complete coursework and pass required performance and written assessments receive an endorsement certificate that allows them to apply directly for placement at an FAA facility, provided they also meet medical, security and aptitude requirements. The agreement with Sacramento City College applies to its En Route program, giving graduates the opportunity to be assigned to an FAA Air Route Traffic Control Center.

“This milestone strengthens Sacramento’s role in training the aviation workforce our country needs,” said Director of Airports for Sacramento County Cindy Nichol last month as the college neared approval. “It’s also an important step toward addressing the nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers that affects Sacramento International, Mather and Sacramento Executive airports, and enhances their ability to be an economic engine for our region.”

According to an FAA news release, the agency exceeded its fiscal year 2025 hiring goal by onboarding 2,026 new air traffic controllers. Even so, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported earlier this month that there remains a shortage of controllers despite the FAA recieving some 200,000 applications in recent years.

“The addition of new schools to our air controller pipeline will allow us to bolster our controller workforce while maintaining the highest training standards,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE