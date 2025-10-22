NTSB: FO Twice Called for Go-Around Before Runway Overrun

A CommuteAir regional jet operating as United Express Flight 4339 overran the runway during landing at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) late last month on Sept. 24. The landing occurred in heavy rain and low visibility despite two go-around calls by the flight’s first officer, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Embraer EMB-145XR came to rest in the airport’s engineered materials arresting system (EMAS) at the end of Runway 34. All 53 people aboard, including three CommuteAir crew members and 50 passengers, escaped without injury. The aircraft sustained only minor damage.

The flight, part of a four-day crew rotation, had already experienced two maintenance-related deplanings before departing more than two hours late, investigators said. En route, weather reports indicated calm winds and no precipitation, and the crew initially planned for an approach to Runway 6. However, approach controllers later advised of rain and reduced visibility along that route, and that other aircraft were using Runway 34 instead.

The captain, who was flying, requested an instrument landing system (ILS) approach to Runway 34. As the aircraft began its final approach, the crew heard reports of “marginal visibility and bumpy conditions” from another arriving aircraft. Rain intensified as the jet descended below 500 feet, according to the NTSB.

The first officer, monitoring the approach, called for a go-around two times as the aircraft flew past the runway threshold, and once again after the aircraft was passed the halfway point of the runway, but the captain proceeded with the landing.

The plane touched down long on the wet runway. Despite maximum braking and thrust reverser deployment, the jet slid beyond the pavement into the EMAS, where it stopped. Airport rescue personnel responded immediately, helping passengers evacuate safely down a ladder, the NTSB said.

The NTSB emphasized the investigation remains ongoing, noting that its findings are preliminary and subject to change.