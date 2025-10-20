NTSB: No Mechanical Faults in Brett James Accident

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently published its preliminary report detailing the Sept. 18 crash that killed Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, along with two passengers. According to the report, the Cirrus SR22T that crashed near Franklin, North Carolina, appeared at this stage to have been in normal mechanical condition when the accident occurred. The crash ended the IFR flight from John C. Tune Airport (JWN) in Nashville to Macon County Airport (1A5) in Franklin.

Sky conditions nearby were clear with no cloud ceilings around the time of the accident, according to the report. As the aircraft approached 1A5, the pilot – likely James, an instrument rated private pilot and the aircraft’s owner – requested and was given a visual approach, after which he reported the airport was in sight.

The controller approved a frequency change to CTAF, although the pilot made an initial call apparently intended for the advisory frequency while still on the controller’s frequency. According to that call, the pilot stated he was currently at 6,800 feet and would perform a 360 degree turn to land on runway 07. No further transmissions were recorded from the aircraft on the controller’s frequency after the controller let the pilot know that he was still on frequency.

ADS-B data showed that the aircraft began a descending left turn after passing 6,300 feet before setting up for an approach to Runway 07 at 3,300 feet, or a bit less than 1,300 feet above field elevation. The aircraft was about a half a mile from the runway at that point.

The aircraft could be seen flying over the runway in surveillance video before it entered a descending left turn. That turn quickly became a tight spiral and ultimately resulted in ground impact about a quarter of a mile east of 1A5. Aside from impact wreckage, the report said that all major components were present at the site and that it appears flight control continuity and engine functionality appeared to be in order prior to the crash.

Nearby witnesses said the Cirrus was seen flying low over a school playground while rocking its wings before it appeared to roll inverted just before descending out of view behind nearby trees.

The investigation is still ongoing at this stage and a final report from the NTSB is forthcoming.