Aircraft Spruce, Dream Flights Announce Partnership Supporting Stearman Fleet

Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. and nonprofit Dream Flights have teamed up for operations involving restored Boeing Stearman aircraft used to provide flights for military veterans and seniors. The collaboration was announced on Wednesday and will include assistance with maintaining the aircraft and supporting other related aviation activities.

Dream Flights has conducted flights for thousands of senior veterans since the organization was founded in 2011. It operates WWII-era training aircraft to provide open-cockpit experiences across the United States.

The organization said the Stearman aircraft are maintained to remain operational for ongoing flight programs.

“The Boeing Stearman is one of the most iconic training aircraft in aviation history, and for many WWII veterans, it was where their military journey began,” said Darryl Fisher, founder of Dream Flights. “Every detail—from the open cockpit to the radial engine—is preserved to deliver an authentic flight experience.”

Aircraft Spruce said the partnership will involve technical support and engagement within the general aviation community.

“Aircraft Spruce has always been more than just a parts supplier; we are a part of the aviation family,” said Jim Irwin, president of Aircraft Spruce, in the same statement. “Dream Flights does incredible work bringing joy and a sense of freedom to our nation’s heroes. We are honored to stand with them as partners and contribute to a mission that celebrates both our veterans and the golden age of flight.”