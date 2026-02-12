Aviation News Company News

Aircraft Spruce, Dream Flights Announce Partnership Supporting Stearman Fleet

New industry collaboration to provide maintenance support and veteran flights.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Aircraft Spruce, Dream Flights Announce Partnership Supporting Stearman Fleet
[Credit: Dream Flights]
Key Takeaways:

  • Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. has partnered with the nonprofit Dream Flights to support operations involving restored Boeing Stearman aircraft.
  • The collaboration will assist in maintaining the WWII-era Stearman planes, which Dream Flights uses to provide authentic open-cockpit flight experiences for military veterans and seniors across the United States.
  • This partnership reflects a commitment to honoring veterans and the golden age of flight, preserving an iconic training aircraft where many military journeys began.
Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. and nonprofit Dream Flights have teamed up for operations involving restored Boeing Stearman aircraft used to provide flights for military veterans and seniors. The collaboration was announced on Wednesday and will include assistance with maintaining the aircraft and supporting other related aviation activities.

Dream Flights has conducted flights for thousands of senior veterans since the organization was founded in 2011. It operates WWII-era training aircraft to provide open-cockpit experiences across the United States.

The organization said the Stearman aircraft are maintained to remain operational for ongoing flight programs.

“The Boeing Stearman is one of the most iconic training aircraft in aviation history, and for many WWII veterans, it was where their military journey began,” said Darryl Fisher, founder of Dream Flights. “Every detail—from the open cockpit to the radial engine—is preserved to deliver an authentic flight experience.”

Aircraft Spruce said the partnership will involve technical support and engagement within the general aviation community.

“Aircraft Spruce has always been more than just a parts supplier; we are a part of the aviation family,” said Jim Irwin, president of Aircraft Spruce, in the same statement. “Dream Flights does incredible work bringing joy and a sense of freedom to our nation’s heroes. We are honored to stand with them as partners and contribute to a mission that celebrates both our veterans and the golden age of flight.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

