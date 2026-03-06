Aviation News

Pentagon, FAA Plan Counter-Drone Laser Testing in New Mexico

Officials say effort will gather safety data on high-energy system used to counter unmanned aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: Losonsky | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Pentagon and FAA are conducting joint tests in New Mexico to evaluate a high-energy counter-drone laser system.
  • The testing aims to assess the laser's effects on aircraft materials, validate automated safety shut-off systems, and collect data relevant to aircrew and broader flight safety.
  • The FAA's goal is to determine appropriate operational parameters for this technology to prevent future airspace restrictions as the military plans wider deployment.
  • This evaluation follows recent incidents near the Texas border where laser counter-drone activities led to a drone being shot down and temporary airspace closures.
The Pentagon said Friday it will conduct testing over the weekend in New Mexico with the FAA involving a high-energy counter-drone laser. According to Reuters, the testing will focus on evaluating how the system interacts with aircraft materials and on validating built-in safety mechanisms. The Defense Department said the event will also help collect information relevant to broader flight safety considerations.

“This upcoming event will specifically address FAA safety concerns while gathering data about the laser’s material effects on aircraft surrogates, validating the functionality of automated safety shut-off systems, and informing analyses for aircrew eye safety,” the Pentagon said.

U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Steve Bradbury told Reuters the testing will help regulators determine appropriate operational parameters for the technology as the military looks to deploy the technology more broadly.

“If ​we don’t have ⁠that we’ll need to close airspace or at least restrict airspace as necessary,” Bradbury said.

The testing follows two recent incidents involving laser-based counter-drone systems near the Texas border.

In one case, the U.S. military shot down a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone near Fort Hancock using a high-energy laser, and the FAA subsequently issued flight restrictions in the area. Earlier in February, the FAA temporarily halted air traffic around El Paso International Airport before lifting the restrictions hours later after concerns related to counter-drone activity and airspace safety.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

