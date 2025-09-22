Aviation News

Former Student Pilot Sentenced for Stealing Airplane

Federal court hands sentence after ex-student pilot pleaded guilty in June for flying stolen airplane.

Matt Ryan
[Credit: Facebook/Perry-Houston County Airport]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A former student pilot, Rufus Crane, pleaded guilty to stealing and flying a Beechcraft Bonanza across state lines.
  • He was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
  • Crane was ordered to pay $875 in restitution to the Perry-Houston County Airport.
  • He flew the stolen aircraft from Georgia to North Carolina, turning off the transponder to avoid detection, before eventually returning the plane.
A former student pilot was sentenced to more than a year in a federal prison on September 17, after flying a stolen airplane from Perry-Houston County Airport in Perry, Georgia. The former student pilot flew the aircraft, a Beechcraft Bonanza A-36, across multiple states. 

Rufus Crane pleaded guilty in June to one count of interstate transportation of a stolen aircraft, which could have carried up to a 10 year sentence and a maximum fine of $250,000. Cane’s sentencing will ultimately see him face three years of supervised release after he serves his one year and one day prison sentence.

In addition to the prison sentence, Crane was ordered to pay $875 in restitution to the Perry-Houston County Airport, The Macon Telegraph reported.

Prosecutors said Crane took the aircraft from the Perry airport on the night of May 3, 2024, and flew it to JAARS-Townsend Airport in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Court records show he turned off the aircraft’s transponder during the flight, helping to conceal its location, altitude and speed. Crane later stopped at a South Carolina airport for fuel before attempting to return to Perry. Fog prevented him from landing safely, and he diverted to Cochran Municipal Airport before eventually bringing the plane back to its hangar.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

