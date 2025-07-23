Aviation News Interesting Airplanes

Podcast: Van’s Looks Forward

Things are looking up for Van's Aircraft after a stressful few years.

Russ Niles
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Van's Aircraft, previously facing financial instability, is now financially stable.
  • The company has launched its newest kit, the RV-15.
  • Van's Aircraft maintains a dedicated customer base.
  • The finalization of the MOSAIC rule is a positive factor for the company's future.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Van’s Aircraft CEO Mikael Via is bullish on the future of the iconic kit company less than two years after it was on the ropes financially. It’s started selling its latest kit, the RV-15, it’s financially stable and retains a passionate customer base. The announcement of the final MOSAIC rule on Tuesday is another factor in the company’s crystal balling. Via spoke with AVweb’s Russ Niles at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh on Wednesday.

Russ Niles

Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE