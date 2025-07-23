Podcast: Van’s Looks Forward

Van’s Aircraft CEO Mikael Via is bullish on the future of the iconic kit company less than two years after it was on the ropes financially. It’s started selling its latest kit, the RV-15, it’s financially stable and retains a passionate customer base. The announcement of the final MOSAIC rule on Tuesday is another factor in the company’s crystal balling. Via spoke with AVweb’s Russ Niles at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh on Wednesday.