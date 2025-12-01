Pope Briefly Stranded as A320 Awaited Updates

An ITA Airways A320 carrying Pope Leo XIV on his first international trip required a rapid software-related repair Saturday in Istanbul, following Airbus’ global directive to update or modify flight-control equipment across much of the A320 fleet. The work centered on installing a replacement part flown in from Rome after Airbus identified vulnerabilities tied to solar-radiation interference. The issue impacted operators worldwide over the weekend as they were forced to adjust schedules to accommodate required updates.

According to Vatican officials, the component and an accompanying technician arrived midafternoon, with installation completed around 6 p.m. local time, clearing the papal aircraft for its planned Sunday departure to Beirut. PEOPLE reported that ITA Airways confirmed sending parts and personnel to ensure the fix was completed on the ground in Istanbul.

Papal plane that will carry Pope Leo XIV and journalists from Istanbul to Beirut.



The plane had to undergo a technical fix last night after Airbus recalled most of its A320 airplanes, which is what the pope will fly on. pic.twitter.com/HUZdk8ChV2 — Justin S. McLellan (@McLellan_Js) November 30, 2025

Pope Leo continued his scheduled program in Istanbul prior to departure, including prayer services at the Armenian Cathedral and the Orthodox patriarchal cathedral of Saint George, before boarding at Ataturk Airport for the short flight to Lebanon. He was expected to land in Beirut in the afternoon and meet with Lebanese officials shortly after arrival.

Major carriers in the U.S. and Europe reported steady progress completing their own updates, with Airbus saying affected aircraft had returned to service following the weekend order.