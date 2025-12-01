Aviation News

Pope Briefly Stranded as A320 Awaited Updates

Replacement equipment installed in Istanbul as Airbus A320 operators race to complete updates.

Key Takeaways:

  • An ITA Airways A320 carrying Pope Leo XIV on his first international trip required a rapid software-related repair in Istanbul.
  • The repair was prompted by a global Airbus directive to update or modify A320 flight-control equipment due to vulnerabilities tied to solar-radiation interference.
  • A replacement part and technician were flown from Rome, and the repair was completed, allowing the papal aircraft to depart on schedule for Beirut, while similar updates impacted A320 operators worldwide.
An ITA Airways A320 carrying Pope Leo XIV on his first international trip required a rapid software-related repair Saturday in Istanbul, following Airbus’ global directive to update or modify flight-control equipment across much of the A320 fleet. The work centered on installing a replacement part flown in from Rome after Airbus identified vulnerabilities tied to solar-radiation interference. The issue impacted operators worldwide over the weekend as they were forced to adjust schedules to accommodate required updates.

According to Vatican officials, the component and an accompanying technician arrived midafternoon, with installation completed around 6 p.m. local time, clearing the papal aircraft for its planned Sunday departure to Beirut. PEOPLE reported that ITA Airways confirmed sending parts and personnel to ensure the fix was completed on the ground in Istanbul.

Pope Leo continued his scheduled program in Istanbul prior to departure, including prayer services at the Armenian Cathedral and the Orthodox patriarchal cathedral of Saint George, before boarding at Ataturk Airport for the short flight to Lebanon. He was expected to land in Beirut in the afternoon and meet with Lebanese officials shortly after arrival. 

Major carriers in the U.S. and Europe reported steady progress completing their own updates, with Airbus saying affected aircraft had returned to service following the weekend order.

