Renewed MH370 Search Concludes Without Findings

A renewed deep-sea search for the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 has concluded without locating the aircraft, according to Malaysian authorities. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau said a seabed survey conducted by marine robotics company Ocean Infinity between March 2025 and January 2026 examined thousands of square kilometers of the southern Indian Ocean but did not identify confirmed wreckage from the aircraft.

“The search activities undertaken have not yielded any findings that confirm the location of the aircraft wreckage,” the bureau said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Malaysia authorized Ocean Infinity to conduct the search under a “no-find, no-fee” agreement covering a 15,000-square-kilometer area believed to have a higher probability of containing the aircraft. The company surveyed about 7,571 square kilometers of seabed during two phases of operations conducted in late March 2025 and from Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 23, 2026. According to the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, weather conditions periodically disrupted the MH370 search mission.

Families of passengers have urged officials to continue the search.

“The government pays nothing unless the aircraft is found,” the group Voice 370 said. “Any request by Ocean Infinity to extend the search contract should therefore be granted without hesitation.”

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014, while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard. Satellite data later indicated the aircraft deviated from its planned route before heading south toward the far southern Indian Ocean. Debris believed to be from the aircraft has since been recovered along parts of the east African coast and nearby islands.

Previous search efforts, including a 2018 mission led by Ocean Infinity, also did not locate the aircraft.