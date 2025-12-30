Aviation News

Search For MH370 Resumes Today

Ocean Infinity begins intermittent mission in targeted area of Indian Ocean.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
[Credit: Ryan Fletcher | Shutterstock]
Key Takeaways:

  • Malaysia has resumed its search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, with marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity conducting the operation under a no-find, no-fee agreement.
  • The 55-day mission will cover approximately 5,800 square miles in the southern Indian Ocean, based on updated drift and satellite analysis, and confirmed aircraft debris.
  • Flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people aboard, and this renewed effort aims to provide clarity and peace for the families, as no definitive explanation for its loss has been determined.
Malaysia resumed its search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 today after announcing plans to do so earlier this month. The operation begins under a previously announced 55-day plan and follows an earlier mission by Ocean Infinity that concluded in April due to weather. The UK-and US-based marine robotics firm is conducting the search under a no-find, no-fee agreement with Malaysia’s transport ministry.

The latest phase will cover roughly 5,800 square miles in the southern Indian Ocean identified as having a higher likelihood of locating the missing Boeing 777, though authorities have not released exact coordinates. According to the transport ministry, the renewed focus builds on updated drift and satellite analysis, as well as debris confirmed to have come from the aircraft that washed ashore across Africa and islands in the region. Ocean Infinity, which previously surveyed the area in 2018 and earlier this year, has not commented on the timing or scope of the latest mission.

Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board, prompting one of aviation’s largest underwater searches. While multiple investigations have examined potential causes behind the loss, no definitive explanation has been determined.

Families of those aboard have continued to call for answers. Danica Weeks, whose husband was a passenger, told The Guardian she hopes the renewed mission offers “clarity and peace” that has remained out of reach for more than a decade.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

