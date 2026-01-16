Aviation News Military Aviation

Royal Navy Autonomous Helicopter Completes First Flight

Proteus demonstrator flies from Cornwall airfield.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Royal Navy autonomous helicopter completes first flight
[Credit: Royal Navy]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.K. Royal Navy's first full-size autonomous helicopter, Proteus, successfully completed its maiden flight from Predannack Airfield.
  • Designed by Leonardo, Proteus is intended for crewless maritime missions such as anti-submarine warfare and patrol, aiming to reduce human risk in challenging environments.
  • This autonomous rotorcraft is the largest and most complex operated by the Royal Navy to date, forming part of a £60 million program for future uncrewed systems.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.K.’s Royal Navy said Friday that its first full-size autonomous helicopter completed its maiden flight from Predannack Airfield in Cornwall.

This new autonomous aircraft is designed to operate without an onboard crew while conducting maritime missions. According to the Royal Navy, the helicopter completed a short test routine during which it controlled its own flight systems under supervision from ground-based test pilots.

Proteus was designed and built by Leonardo as part of a £60 million program to support the Royal Navy’s future use of uncrewed systems alongside crewed aircraft. The helicopter is intended for missions including anti-submarine warfare and maritime patrol, and is expected to operate as part of a planned hybrid air wing.

The autonomous helicopter relies on onboard sensors and computer systems to interpret its surroundings and make decisions during flight. It is the largest and most complex autonomous rotorcraft operated by the Royal Navy to date.

“Proteus represents a step-change in how maritime aviation can deliver persistence, adaptability and reach – conducting the dull, dirty and dangerous missions in challenging environments without putting human operators at risk,” Nigel Colman, Leonardo’s managing director of helicopters U.K. said.

The Royal Navy said Proteus is designed to help track submarines and monitor activity across wide ocean areas, particularly in the North Atlantic, and that the successful first flight demonstrated the aircraft’s basic autonomous capabilities as further testing continues.

Leonardo’s Proteus is not alone in development work towards an operational autonomous helicopter. Sikorsky unveiled its autonomous U-Hawk concept in the U.S. in October 2025. Sikorsky has also been developing autonomous variations of its existing lineup in the form of its S-70i Firehawk helicopter, for instance, as well as an autonomous Black Hawk.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE