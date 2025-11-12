Aviation News

Samaritan’s Purse to Retire DC-8

End of an era for Samaritan's Purse as the North Carolina–based relief organization retires its DC-8.

Samaritan’s Purse will retire its Douglas DC-8 cargo aircraft Friday at a ceremony at its Airlift Response Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, concluding more than a decade of global relief missions. First acquired in 2015 and based at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the 1968 DC-8-72CF served as the organization’s primary heavy-lift aircraft, transporting more than 9.2 million pounds of life-saving supplies on 217 missions to locations such as Haiti, Ukraine, Ethiopia, and the Bahamas. Known as a combi aircraft, the DC-8 could fly with up to 74,000 pounds of cargo and 32 passengers, the organization said. Samaritan’s Purse said the aircraft is the last U.S.-registered DC-8 still in operation.

The aircraft became a cornerstone of Samaritan’s Purse’s aviation arm, which operates more than 20 aircraft worldwide, including two helicopters, a Boeing 757, and now a newly commissioned Boeing 767. The DC-8 was credited with delivering Emergency Field Hospitals, clean water systems, and critical supplies to disaster zones across six continents.

“Aviation is an incredible tool for Samaritan’s Purse,” said Franklin Graham, president of the organization. “God has used this DC-8 cargo plane to impact hundreds of thousands of lives—and He is using it right up to the very end of its service life. As we retire the DC-8, we are grateful to God for the 767 taking its place.”

That replacement, the Boeing 767, began operations on Oct. 24 with its first airlift carrying more than 290,000 packets of supplementary food, 12,000 blankets and 12,000 solar lights to families in Gaza before being deployed weeks later to bring a large mobile emergency field hospital to Jamaica in response to Hurricane Melissa.

The hospital included an operating room, ICU, emergency room, obstetric ward, laboratory, pharmacy and blood bank, Samaritan’s Purse said. This was the first time the organization was able to transport an entire large emergency field hospital in just one flight, thanks to its new 767. The organization also deployed its DC-8 to Jamaica to transport emergency response personnel and an additional 40,000 pounds of relief supplies.

Samaritan’s Purse said the new aircraft’s size and range will allow it to move larger volumes of relief supplies faster and more efficiently, enhancing its ability to respond wherever disaster strikes.

