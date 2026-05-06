Scottsdale To Fight Runway Excursion Lawsuit

The Scottsdale City Council has authorized the city attorney to defend the city in a lawsuit filed by Chromed In Hollywood Inc., which owned the Learjet 35A involved in a Feb. 10, 2025, accident at Scottsdale Airport. The council item was approved as part of the May 5 consent agenda, with no discussion or public comment during the meeting.

The suit alleges the airport allowed a Gulfstream G200 to be positioned in a designated object-free area, contributing to the collision after the Learjet departed the runway during landing.

The crash killed the Learjet’s pilot and injured others on board.

The company bringing the suit, originally filed in February, is tied to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, who was not on board at the time of the accident. The case names the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Airport and Southwest Jet Center LLC as defendants.

A passenger who survived the accident has also sued the city and other parties, alleging negligence related to aircraft positioning and airport operations.

“A reasonable municipality prevents collisions between planes by ensuring that parked planes are kept at a reasonably safe distance from the airport’s runway and taxiways,” that complaint says.

The NTSB’s preliminary report found the Learjet touched down with full flaps, entered a left-wing-low attitude, departed the runway surface and struck the parked Gulfstream. In October, the NTSB issued an urgent recommendation involving Learjet landing gear assemblies after investigators found the aircraft’s left main landing gear separated from the wing structure following an incorrectly installed retaining bolt.