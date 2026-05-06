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Scottsdale To Fight Runway Excursion Lawsuit

A company with ties to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil brought the lawsuit.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Scottsdale To Fight Runway Excursion Lawsuit
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Scottsdale City Council has authorized legal defense against lawsuits stemming from a fatal February 2025 collision at Scottsdale Airport involving a Learjet owned by a company tied to Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil.
  • The lawsuits allege the city and airport were negligent by allowing a parked Gulfstream to be positioned in a designated object-free area, contributing to the crash that killed the Learjet's pilot and injured others.
  • The NTSB's investigation, which found the Learjet departed the runway and struck the Gulfstream, led to an urgent recommendation regarding Learjet landing gear assemblies after an incorrectly installed bolt was discovered on the accident aircraft.
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The Scottsdale City Council has authorized the city attorney to defend the city in a lawsuit filed by Chromed In Hollywood Inc., which owned the Learjet 35A involved in a Feb. 10, 2025, accident at Scottsdale Airport. The council item was approved as part of the May 5 consent agenda, with no discussion or public comment during the meeting.

The suit alleges the airport allowed a Gulfstream G200 to be positioned in a designated object-free area, contributing to the collision after the Learjet departed the runway during landing.

The crash killed the Learjet’s pilot and injured others on board.

The company bringing the suit, originally filed in February, is tied to Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil, who was not on board at the time of the accident. The case names the city of Scottsdale, Scottsdale Airport and Southwest Jet Center LLC as defendants.

A passenger who survived the accident has also sued the city and other parties, alleging negligence related to aircraft positioning and airport operations.

“A reasonable municipality prevents collisions between planes by ensuring that parked planes are kept at a reasonably safe distance from the airport’s runway and taxiways,” that complaint says.

The NTSB’s preliminary report found the Learjet touched down with full flaps, entered a left-wing-low attitude, departed the runway surface and struck the parked Gulfstream. In October, the NTSB issued an urgent recommendation involving Learjet landing gear assemblies after investigators found the aircraft’s left main landing gear separated from the wing structure following an incorrectly installed retaining bolt.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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