Aviation News FAA and Regs

Senators Seek Probe Into FAA Chief’s Airline Stock Divestiture

Three Senate Democrats are urging an ethics probe into FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford over claims he delayed selling airline stock.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [moxumbic]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Lawmakers have called for a federal investigation into FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford over allegations he violated ethics rules.
  • The investigation centers on whether Bedford delayed selling his stock in Republic Airways past a required 90-day deadline, potentially boosting his payout significantly by waiting until after a merger.
  • Bedford maintains that he followed guidance from ethics officials and complied with recusal requirements.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Lawmakers are asking a federal watchdog to look into FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, saying he may have broken ethics rules by waiting too long to sell stock in his former company, potentially boosting his payout.

Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have asked the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General to review whether Bedford held onto equity in Republic Airways past the deadline required under his confirmation ethics agreement, according to a report from The Hill.

Bedford, who previously served as CEO of Republic Airways, was required to divest his holdings within 90 days of confirmation. At the time, his stake was estimated to be worth between $6 million and $30 million.

The senators say Bedford missed an October deadline and instead completed the sale in February, after Republic Airways finalized a merger with Mesa Air Group. They argue the timing may have significantly boosted the value of his shares, with estimates suggesting a payout exceeding $25 million.

In their letter, the lawmakers also raised concerns that Bedford may have benefited from the delay and questioned whether he provided full and consistent disclosures regarding his financial interests and recusal obligations.

“The reason for this divestiture obligation is obvious,” the senators wrote, citing the FAA administrator’s authority over the aviation sector and potential conflicts of interest involving airlines under agency oversight.

Bedford has previously stated he followed guidance from ethics officials and complied with recusal requirements where appropriate.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.