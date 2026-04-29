Senators Seek Probe Into FAA Chief’s Airline Stock Divestiture

Lawmakers are asking a federal watchdog to look into FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, saying he may have broken ethics rules by waiting too long to sell stock in his former company, potentially boosting his payout.

Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have asked the Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General to review whether Bedford held onto equity in Republic Airways past the deadline required under his confirmation ethics agreement, according to a report from The Hill.

Bedford, who previously served as CEO of Republic Airways, was required to divest his holdings within 90 days of confirmation. At the time, his stake was estimated to be worth between $6 million and $30 million.

The senators say Bedford missed an October deadline and instead completed the sale in February, after Republic Airways finalized a merger with Mesa Air Group. They argue the timing may have significantly boosted the value of his shares, with estimates suggesting a payout exceeding $25 million.

In their letter, the lawmakers also raised concerns that Bedford may have benefited from the delay and questioned whether he provided full and consistent disclosures regarding his financial interests and recusal obligations.

“The reason for this divestiture obligation is obvious,” the senators wrote, citing the FAA administrator’s authority over the aviation sector and potential conflicts of interest involving airlines under agency oversight.

Bedford has previously stated he followed guidance from ethics officials and complied with recusal requirements where appropriate.