Video: Sonex Highwing Tail Load Test

Sonex Aircraft completed a successful static load test of the Sonex Highwing’s horizontal tail, marking a key milestone toward the start of kit production. Conducted Oct. 23 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the test evaluated the structure’s performance under load cases exceeding FAA and ASTM standards. Sonex said the tail was subjected to up to 150 percent of ultimate load—equal to 225 percent of design limit load—without failure or permanent deformation. The company reported that even under asymmetric loading, the structure and fuselage section “performed well in excess of the required loading.”

With the milestone achieved, production of Sonex Highwing Tail Kit parts for the Highwing model is now underway. Sonex said it will begin shipping the kit to its existing reservation deposit queue, with estimated ship dates expected in mid-November. The horizontal tail test follows recent validation flights using full-span metal wing tips, which demonstrated positive results for rudder handling and stability. During a recent flight, the aircraft maintained directional control in crosswinds up to 18 knots, the company said.

The company said the Sonex Highwing project continues to progress on multiple fronts, including preparations for the Rotax 915iS engine installation on the tricycle-gear prototype. The Highwing, which first flew June 30 with Sonex test pilot Joe Norris at the controls, is designed to meet upcoming FAA MOSAIC Light Sport Aircraft standards and will be offered in both utility and aerobatic configurations.