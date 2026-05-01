Aviation News

Sonex Reopens Under New Ownership

ON Capital says kit production has resumed, with High Wing tail kits expected to ship this month.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: Sonex]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • ON Capital Inc. has acquired the assets of Sonex LLC, including Sonex Aviation, Sonex Aerospace, and AeroConversions, effectively reopening the Oshkosh-based kit aircraft manufacturer.
  • The acquisition ensures the continuation of Sonex's experimental and light sport aircraft product lines, preventing its disappearance from the market.
  • Kit production has resumed, with plans to ship High Wing tail kits this month and full kits by mid-summer, as the company works towards returning to full production in the coming weeks.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Sonex Aviation announced today that ON Capital Inc. has acquired the assets of Sonex LLC, including the Sonex Aerospace and AeroConversions product lines, and has reopened the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based kit aircraft manufacturer. According to the company, crews are back at work and kit production has resumed about three weeks after uncertainty over the company’s future. The acquisition keeps the Sonex line in production for builders in the experimental and light sport aircraft market.

“My family has flown for three generations; it’s an absolute honor to carry on the proud legacy of the Sonex brand,” Stephen Osborne, owner of ON Capital, said. “Sonex is part of how this country builds pilots and how everyday people get into the sky. Letting it disappear was never an option. To every customer with a deposit on the books – get your shop space ready. We are open, we are building, and your kit is coming.”

Sonex said the High Wing program currently has 80 preorders, with tail kits expected to resume shipping this month and full kits expected to ship by mid-summer. The company said it expects the factory to return to full production in the next few weeks. Sonex also said Mark Schaible, who has led much of the company’s design work, has been named lead designer, while founder John Monnett will continue to support the company under its new ownership.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.