Sonex Reopens Under New Ownership

Sonex Aviation announced today that ON Capital Inc. has acquired the assets of Sonex LLC, including the Sonex Aerospace and AeroConversions product lines, and has reopened the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based kit aircraft manufacturer. According to the company, crews are back at work and kit production has resumed about three weeks after uncertainty over the company’s future. The acquisition keeps the Sonex line in production for builders in the experimental and light sport aircraft market.

“My family has flown for three generations; it’s an absolute honor to carry on the proud legacy of the Sonex brand,” Stephen Osborne, owner of ON Capital, said. “Sonex is part of how this country builds pilots and how everyday people get into the sky. Letting it disappear was never an option. To every customer with a deposit on the books – get your shop space ready. We are open, we are building, and your kit is coming.”

Sonex said the High Wing program currently has 80 preorders, with tail kits expected to resume shipping this month and full kits expected to ship by mid-summer. The company said it expects the factory to return to full production in the next few weeks. Sonex also said Mark Schaible, who has led much of the company’s design work, has been named lead designer, while founder John Monnett will continue to support the company under its new ownership.